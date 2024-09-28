New Hampshire State Police searching for missing woman near Ossipee

New Hampshire State Police issued a silver alert Friday night as they searched for a missing woman last seen near Ossipee.

Carol Gemmiti, 66, is described as 5′6″ and 120 pounds, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police say she was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sweater on Bay Point in Ossipee.

Anyone who sees Gemmiti or has information about her whereabouts should notify the Ossipee Police Department at (603) 539-2284.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

