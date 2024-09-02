New Hampshire State Fire Marshal K-9 climbs 48 NH hiking trails

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A New Hampshire State Fire Marshal K-9 has completed a huge accomplishment by climbing all NH’s 48 4,000-footers.

Anthem finished her challenge by climbing Cannon Mountain on September 1.

The NH State Fire Marshal’s Office posted a photo on Facebook praising her Anthem. Several NHFMO team members joined Anthem for the final hike while others met them at the top of the mountain to celebrate.

“She’s truly remarkable,” the social media post said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group