New Hampshire soldier among 5 killed in aircraft crash over Mediterranean

A New Hampshire soldier was one of the five people killed when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean Sea.

The U.S. Department of Defense on Sunday said that five service members were killed during a training accident on Saturday morning.

Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire, was among the five killed.

The MH-60 Blackhawk was conducting aerial refueling training when the aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency resulting in the crash.

The other four killed were:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California

Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

There are no indications the crash was caused by enemy or hostile actions, the DOD said.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the fallen. The U.S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center is conducting an investigation into the incident,” the DOD said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group