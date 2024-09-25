New Hampshire prosecutor arrested by state police, placed on leave

PIERMONT, N.H. — A New Hampshire prosecutor was arrested on Monday for allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order, authorities announced Wednesday.

Michael Schauer, 40, of Piermont, was taken into custody in connection with an investigation by uniformed patrol and the state’s detective bureau, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Schauer, an assistant Grafton County attorney, faced a judge on Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance, state police said. He is currently on administrative leave, per protocol.

State police didn’t share any additional details on Schauer’s arrest.

Anyone with information on the incident involving Schauer is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police Trooper Jacob Ingerson at 603-846-3333 or Jacob.J.Ingerson@dos.nh.gov.

Schauer is due back in court on Dec. 11.

An investigation is ongoing.

