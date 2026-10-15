New Hampshire offices among those that have received ‘suspicious substance’ letters

Offices in New Hampshire are among those that received letters with “suspicious substances” that have been mailed to congressional and election offices nationwide.

“Our office has been contacted by the FBI, and we have been made aware that certain offices in New Hampshire have received suspicious letters, and we have received communication from the FBI about their efforts to respond,” a spokesperson with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office told Boston 25 News. “We thank our Federal partners for their continued efforts to keep New Hampshire safe.”

An FBI statement said the bureau and the Postal Inspection Service were “investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices.”

In Congress, the threat appeared limited to the Senate, though the House was monitoring the situation, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

News of the letters comes just three weeks before Election Day and is reminiscent of a similar threat in 2023, when election offices in six states received mailings that contained a white powder. In some cases, the incidents disrupted work around local elections.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the FBI for more information.

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