New Hampshire man traveled to Vermont with intent to have sex with minor, U.S. Attorney says

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing a federal child exploitation charge after prosecutors say he drove to Vermont to have sex with a minor.

Brandon Couture, 38, of Groveton, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement on Friday. He was due to appear in federal court in Concord later Friday.

According to the charging documents, Couture traveled from New Hampshire to Vermont where he picked up the minor female survivor and drove her back to New Hampshire with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with her.

The charging statute provides a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison. In addition, the charging statute provides for a minimum of five years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation led the investigation, with assistance from the Northumberland Police Department and the Essex County, Vermont Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

