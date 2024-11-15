New Hampshire man in prison for assaulting women in park charged with bestiality, child porn

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who remains in prison for assaulting women in a park has been charged with several counts of having sex with an animal and possessing child sex abuse images.

Shane Totman, 30, of Nashua, is facing two counts of bestiality and five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, police said Friday. Totman is also charged with possession of a controlled drug, subsequent.

Police said the new bestiality charges stem from allegations that Totman “engaged in sexual acts with a dog.”

Police arrested Totman on a warrant for the new charges on Thursday, after earlier executing a search warrant at his Nashua home. He remains incarcerated at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, where he is being held since his previous arrest on Oct. 20.

Totman refused bail on the new charges and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the 9th Circuit – District Division – Nashua Court.

On Oct. 20, the Nashua Police Department Special Investigations Division executed a search warrant at Totman’s home on Blossom Street while investigating allegations of Totman assaulting women in Mine Falls Park.

From Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, police received several reports of a suspicious man harassing and assaulting women in Mine Falls Park.

On Oct. 16, a woman told police she was walking when a man came up behind her, grabbed the hood of her sweatshirt and pulled her down to the ground before riding away on a bicycle. The victim’s friends were able to photograph the suspect, who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a white N-95 mask, according to police.

Two days later, police noticed a man matching the suspect’s description riding an electric scooter in the park. Police stopped the man, later identified as Totman, who denied being involved in the assaults.

Officers reviewed video surveillance from the area that allegedly captured Totman entering his home and wearing the same clothing, along with the bike described at the time of the assault. Police later arrested him.

Detectives found “evidence of several additional crimes” while searching Totman’s home following his October arrest, police said.

Investigators seized several electronic devices and a substance believed to be an illegal drug from Totman’s home.

The Nashua Police Department Computer Forensic Unit and the Crimes Against Children Unit were also assigned to investigate.

A forensic examination of the electronic devices recovered at Totman’s home gave detectives probable cause to apply for an arrest warrant charging Totman with the new charges, police said.

Anyone with further information about this case is urged to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

