New Hampshire man pleads guilty to having child porn

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child sexual abuse material, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said Tuesday.

Michael F.J. Murphy, 45, of Farmington, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of possession of child pornography, McCormack said.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro scheduled sentencing for October 14.

According to the charging documents and statements made in court, in December 2023, Murphy shared a video depicting child sexual abuse material with law enforcement using a file-sharing platform.

Murphy faces a sentence of up to 10 years of imprisonment, but if any image of child pornography involved in the offense involved a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age, the maximum penalty is increased to 20 years of imprisonment.

The statute provides for a supervised release term of not less than 5 years and up to life, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

