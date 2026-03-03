New Hampshire man gets time in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

BOSTON — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Walter Norton, 46, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, was sentenced on Feb. 25 to 15 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. Senior U.S. District Judge William Young handed down his sentence.

Norton was convicted by a jury in May 2025 of one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said Norton led police on a car chase on Interstate 95 at speeds greater than 110 mph.

On April 3, 2024, investigators looking into large-scale money laundering saw Norton arrive at the home of co-defendant Jason Hunter in Revere.

After Norton left the residence, law enforcement tried to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

Norton drove away at speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour, driving on the left shoulder of the highway, prosecutors said.

“He hit the median and another vehicle, breaking the axel of his own car, which came to rest in the center lane of the highway facing the wrong direction,” prosecutors said.

Norton then ran away while carrying a bag of over 15,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, which weighed 4.4 kilograms. He was subsequently apprehended.

Investigators searched Hunter’s home and vehicle and seized more than 16 kilograms of counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine, thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, additional pills containing oxycodone, over a kilogram of cocaine, and multiple kilograms of marijuana, as well as $100,000 in drug proceeds, prosecutors said.

On Jan. 8, Hunter was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group