New Hampshire man facing DUI charges after single-vehicle crash in Raymond

RAYMOND, NH — A New Hampshire man is facing DUI charges after a single-vehicle crash in Raymond on Friday night.

According to State police, on October 11 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a rollover crash on Route 101 eastbound in Raymond, between exits four and three, involving a pickup truck.

Upon arrival, troopers found the driver of the truck, identified as James Miller, 41, of Weare, had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said that Miller left the road, entered the median, and rolled over. The impact separated the cab from the vehicle’s chassis.

Miller, who was the sole occupant, was transported to Elliot Hospital for treatment.

Traffic in the area of the crash was impacted for approximately an hour and a half until the pickup and debris were removed from the median.

The crash remains under investigation but impairment is believed to have been a contributing factor.

According to State police, Miller has been charged with driving under the influence and a solid line violation.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Hunt at (603) 271-3636

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

