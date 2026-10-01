New Hampshire man facing child endangerment charges after toddler accidentally shot himself

A New Hampshire man is now facing child endangerment charges after a toddler accidentally shot themself in New Hampshire this past August.

Kenneth Larry, 35, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and negligent storage of a firearm, Hooksett police tell Boston 25 News.

Police say his three-year-old son shot himself in a parked car in the driveway of their Hooksett home.

Police say the three-year-old is continuing to recover from the injuries.

Larry will be arraigned in November.

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