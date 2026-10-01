Man accused of targeting women in Winthrop sent to state hospital for evaluation

WINTHROP, Mass. — A Stoughton man accused of targeting women in a series of disturbing incidents in Winthrop faced a judge Thursday.

Kervens Bouton, 26, pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including two counts of indecent assault and battery, disorderly conduct, endangerment of a child, breaking and entering, and resisting arrest.

These charges are regarding multiple alleged sexual assault incidents in Winthrop.

Prosecutors say the case started Wednesday after a woman reported he pulled down her pants while she was with her child.

“There are multiple reports of this individual allegedly indecently touching multiple individuals. One involved a female where the defendant pulled down her pants, and she was walking her child at that time; he then said, ‘I want to F you,’ to that female, and her baby carriage that her child was in went into the street as a result of this incident,” the prosecutor told the judge.

After that report came in, officers say they found Boutin nearby, and a foot chase ended with him being tased and arrested.

After his arrest, police say more women came forward.

Two women reported finding a man, fitting the same description, sitting inside their apartment with his pants unbuckled.

Another woman reported he ran past her and slapped her behind, while she waited for the bus.

One of the victims and her husband were in court but chose not to comment on the case. However, one of their friends told reporters, “The most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen in my life. The commonwealth is the weakest state in this union.”

The defendant was evaluated by a doctor before the arraignment, who determined he would need further evaluation before standing trial.

Boutin will be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital and is due back in court Oct. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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