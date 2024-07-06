New Hampshire man dies after his canoe capsizes while fishing

PIERMONT, N.H. — A 58-year-old Bedford, New Hampshire man died while fishing at a lake in Piermont.

It happened Friday morning at around 9:30 a.m. at Lake Tarleton in Grafton County. State Police Marine Patrol say they received a call of a reported drowning.

The canoe that the victim and another man were in capsized, sending them into the water, according to Marine Patrol.

“While both men had personal floatation devices in the canoe, neither had been wearing one at the time of the incident,” according to the State Police Marine Patrol. “While attempting to remain afloat and recover their gear, one passenger noticed the other was face down in the water.”

“Help was sought from nearby witnesses, who responded by boat to assist,” according to Marine Patrol. “Life-saving measures were then attempted on the unresponsive man but were unsuccessful.

The victim has been identified as Michael A. Johnson of Bedford.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Lake Tarleton is inside a New Hampshire State Park. The 315-acre lake has an unguarded swimming beach and offers fishing and hunting in season.

State Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Marine Patrol at (603) 227-2117.

