RAYMOND, N.H. — On Friday, October 11, New Hampshire State Troopers charged a man with a DUI after rolling over his truck on Route 101.

The State Troopers, aided by officers of Raymond police, Raymond Fire Department, Candia Fire Rescue, and Auburn Fire Department, responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on Route 101 Eastbound in Raymond between exits three and four.

Troopers were able to find and identify the driver as James Miller, 41, of Weare, N.H. EMS was called to assist Miller’s serious but non-life-threatening injuries and transport him to Elliot Hospital.

Initial investigations deemed that Miller was impaired causing him to veer off the road, into the median, and rolling over, causing the truck’s cab to be separated from the truck’s chassis.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 New Hampshire man charged with DUI after rolling over his truck on Route 101 (New Hampshire State Police)

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jacob Hunt at (603) 271-3636.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group