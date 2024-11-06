New Hampshire man charged with breaking into cars at Tyngsboro dealership

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into cars at a Tygnsboro dealership early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the dealership on Middlesex Road shortly before 4:00 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity. The dealership owner told police a man had been opening doors on the vehicle lot.

Police arrested Michael Feole, 34, of Nashua and charged him with breaking and entering into a vehicle at nighttime (three counts), unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Feole is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group