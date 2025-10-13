New Hampshire man attacked, killed by dog in ‘tragic event,’ police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was attacked and killed by a dog over the weekend in what police are calling a “tragic event.”

The deadly incident, which involved his family’s pitbull, happened at a home on Burgundy Drive in Nashua on Saturday morning, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered a medical emergency before the fatal attack.

“This was a tragic event, where the victim had a medical event, which apparently scared his family dog, and the dog attacked him,” a Nashua police spokesperson said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “The victim, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries.”

The dog is now in the custody of the Nashua Humane Society.

Police noted that there is no further investigation into the attack.

