New Hampshire man arrested for allegedly stealing fire truck

DALTON, N.H. — A man from New Hampshire is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a rescue truck that was responding to his home.

At around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to assist member of Dalton Fire and Rescue with a house fire in Dalton where they learned that the owner, 30-year-old Nestor Roman II, had allegedly stolen a rescue vehicle.

Roman then allegedly struck another rescue engine engaging in firefighting operations, drove over multiple water supply lines, and narrowly missed three firefighters. Officials say two separate properties were also damaged.

Police were later told a homeowner reported that a rescue vehicle had crashed into their property, and the suspect who crashed into the house was attempting to take items from the porch.

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Roman was taken into custody when police arrived on scene.

Roman was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, obstructing government administration, felony theft by unauthorized taking, four counts of conduct after an accident, burglary, and resisting arrest and detention.

He is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Allan Esty at (603) 846-3333 or via email at Allan.H.Esty@dos.nh.gov.

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