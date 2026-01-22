New Hampshire man arrested after hours-long standoff with police

WEBSTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he barricaded himself during an hours-long standoff after police tried to serve him with a domestic violence protection order.

James Carpentier, 48, of Webster, was taken into custody and charged with obstructing government administration and resisting arrest, state police said in a statement.

At 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a home on Battle Street in Webster to serve a domestic violence protection order.

The order was for Carpentier, who was inside a camper located on the property at the time.

When a state trooper knocked on the camper door, Carpentier “became uncooperative and made statements indicating that he had a firearm,” state police said.

“Carpentier then refused to come out of the camper, which resulted in a multi-hour standoff,” state police said.

During this time, additional law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, as well as the New Hampshire State Police SWAT Unit. A portion of Battle Street was closed for public safety.

After extended negotiations, negotiators were able to convince Carpentier to surrender peacefully and exit the camper, state police said.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Webster police and fire departments, the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and several other surrounding agencies.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Kevin Barry at (603) 223-4381 or Kevin.J.Barry@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

