New Hampshire man accused of pointing shotgun at woman, her 4 young children

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he pointed a shotgun at a woman and her four young children this past weekend,

Officers responding to a report of a shoeless, shotgun-wielding man walking in the middle of Rockingham Road near Stokes Road in Londonderry around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, learned the suspect had threatened the 911 caller and her family before running off in the direction of a nearby Mobil, according to the Londonderry Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as 62-year-old Richard Currie, of Londonderry, was found at the gas station still holding the shotgun, police said.

“He dropped his firearm, complied with our officers, and was detained,” the department said in a statement.

Currie allegedly claimed that “several people” had broken into his home on Stokes Road, telling investigators he fired his weapon inside the house in response to the intrusion.

Police said a subsequent investigation revealed that Currie had fabricated the story.

“Officers noted that the subject appeared intoxicated and had admitted to using illicit drugs,” police said of Currie. “Their investigation revealed that a burglary or home invasion did not occur.”

Currie was arraigned Monday on charges including five counts of reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a firearm, disorderly conduct, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

A judge set Currie’s bail at $1,000 cash.

An investigation is ongoing.

