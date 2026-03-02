New Hampshire investigators appealing for information in unsolved murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit is appealing for information in the unsolved murder of 36-year-old Rosalie Miller.

On January 20, 1997, the body of Miller was located in a partially wooded area on a residential lot on the Londonderry Turnpike in Auburn, New Hampshire.

According to authorities, Miller was last seen at her apartment on December 8, 1996. At the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly intended to meet friends, but her body was discovered several weeks later.

Our family wants to know what happened, who did this and why,” said the family of Rosalie Miller. “We miss her and want to give her peace.”

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit said they’re interested in speaking to anyone who was in contact with Mille in December of 1996 or who may have seen her in the vicinity of the Londonderry Turnpike in Auburn.

Anyone with information is encouraged to email authorities at coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov or by phone at (603) 271-2663. All tips can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

