New Hampshire Humanitarian group brings holiday aid to Ukraine’s front lines

UKRAINE — A New Hampshire-based humanitarian group embarked on its 14th mission to provide aid to Ukraine.

‘Common Man for Ukraine’ traveled to the war-torn country on a trip that carried particular importance with Christmas just over a week away.

The organization is delivering more than 44,000 pounds of food and 6,000 gifts to children living along the front lines, aiming to bring joy during a season that is especially difficult for families caught in the conflict.

Susan Mathison, who is part of this mission, emphasized the resilience Ukrainians continue to show.

“I know people can kind of get tired of hearing what’s happening here, but it’s getting worse,” Mathison said. “Ukrainians are still committed to winning this war. They are an inspiration to me to have the commitment and the resilience to say, this is what’s right. We’re going to stand for what’s right even when the cost they’re paying is so enormous,” she added.

International negotiations continue as the United States works to broker a deal to end the nearly four-year-long war between Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. officials met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany this week, with discussions centering on proposals for Ukraine to cede land to Russia—plans that Ukraine has firmly rejected.

Russia has also demanded that Ukraine agree not to join NATO, a condition that remains a major sticking point. Talks between the U.S. and Ukraine are expected to resume this weekend.

Supporters who wish to contribute to Common Man for Ukraine’s next mission can donate using the link here to help sustain the group’s ongoing efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group