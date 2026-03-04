New Hampshire house fire leaves one dead, one seriously injured

WILTON, NH — A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured following a devastating house fire in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

At approximately 9:08 a.m. Wilton firefighters responded to Burns Hill Road after a homeowner called to report their house was full of smoke, according to the New Hampshire Division of Fire Safety.

First responders arrived to find the single-family home on fire and determined that two residents were still inside on the second floor.

Firefighters braved the burning building and carried out the two people inside, a man and a woman.

Both were rushed to Elliott Hospital for smoke inhalation. The woman was pronounced deceased. The man remains in critical condition.

Investigators with the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

However, officials say the fire does not appear suspicious and they are looking into whether a power outage in the area at the time was a factor.

