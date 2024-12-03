New Hampshire Attorney General sees uptick in reports of scammers impersonating sheriff’s office

CONCORD, N.H. — Reports of scammers impersonating the Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office are on the rise, and scammers are trying to trick people into paying money to avoid “an imminent arrest,” the attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

Several scam reports have been filed with Attorney General John Formella’s office and also with the Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office, Formella said in a statement.

Residents are reporting being contacted by scammers who claim that they “missed a court appearance” and are now facing a warrant for their arrest.

It doesn’t end there.

The scammers are falsely claiming that a judge issued the warrant for the arrest, and they’re using the name of a real New Hampshire judge to make the scam seem credible, Formella said.

“They further deceive victims by sending fake proof that the person received and signed a notice about the court appearance, including a doctored image of a Registered Mail Receipt,” Formella said.

Law enforcement scams (New Hampshire Attorney General's Office)

The attorney general offered the following information and tips to avoid becoming a victim of these types of scams:

Law enforcement agencies will never ask for immediate payment to avoid arrest.

Any unsolicited call, text, or email demanding money in exchange for avoiding arrest is a scam.

Law enforcement will not threaten arrest unless immediate payment is made.

Formella urged residents to stay alert and follow these steps if they receive such a call:

Do not engage with the caller.

Hang up immediately.

Do not provide any personal information or money.

Contact your local police department especially if you’ve lost money or arranged to have money picked up.

If callers have concerns about the legitimacy of a call which purports to be from the Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office, they should contact Rockingham County Dispatch at 603-679-2225 to verify the authenticity.

Report the scam to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454 or emailing DOJ-CPB@doj.nh.gov.

