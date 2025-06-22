New Hampshire Attorney General offers update on officer-involved shooting in Manchester

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General has offered an update regarding an investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Manchester

According to the A.G.’s Office, around 4:40 PM Saturday, Manchester police were dispatched to the Manchester Fairfield Inn at 860 South Porter Street to aid hotel staff in removing an occupant refusing to leave his room after his designated checkout time.

Once at the room, officers met up with the individual, who shot at the officers.

In response, one of the officers returned fire, shooting the occupant. Officers then immediately began rendering aid to the individual.

The individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say that the individual is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing. Following protocol, the identity of the officer who used deadly force will not be disclosed until a formal interview takes place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

