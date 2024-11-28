NEW ENGLAND’S UNSOLVED

For 25 years, Boston 25′s Bob Ward has been working to bring local families answers about crimes involving their loved ones.

In this 30-minute special, Bob takes a closer look at 5 local cases – from the murders of an Andover couple at Christmas to the disappearance of a Nashua mother who stepped outside to take out the trash and was never seen again.

Bob talks with relatives and investigators who need your help with tips that could bring justice to victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group