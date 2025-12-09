New England woman wins jackpot playing Keno at popular restaurant weeks after beating cancer

WARWICK, R.I. — A New England woman is celebrating two incredible victories this year: beating cancer and winning big at Keno.

Melissa Bourassa, of West Warwick, Rhode Island, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She underwent a double mastectomy and numerous treatments before finally being declared cancer-free this past September.

Throughout her battle, the staff and patrons at JJ’s Café in Warwick, where Melissa works, supported her every step of the way — even holding fundraisers to help cover her medical bills.

And last month, while working at the café, Bourassa hit the jackpot playing Keno, winning $12,000.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, you guys, I just won $12,000,’” Bourassa recalled. “They go, ‘Poor thing. She can’t count zeroes.’ Nobody believed me, I swear to God. So, I showed them all the picture, and they go, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me! You won.”

Bourassa says she’s grateful for her health, her community, and this unexpected stroke of luck.

Bourassa plans to use some of the money to buy Christmas gifts for her co-workers at JJ’s Café.

