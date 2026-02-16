New England state and local leaders react to deadly shooting at Pawtucket hockey arena

PAWTUCKET, RI — Reactions from local and state leaders poured in after a deadly shooting during a hockey gameat a Pawtucket ice arena on Monday afternoon

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee shared that he had spoken with Providence Mayor Donald Grebien and offered prayers to all those affected by the shooting that took place at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Andrew D. Ferland Way.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee shared that he had spoken with Providence Mayor Donald Grebien and offered prayers to all those affected by the shooting that took place at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Andrew D. Ferland Way.





Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said her heart goes out to all those in the town that shares a border with the Bay State.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said her heart goes out to all those in the town that shares a border with the Bay State.





Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, who earlier this winter oversaw a lengthy mass shooting investigationon Brown University’s campus, expressed sympathies and recalled fresh memories of the tragic collegiate shooting.

“My heart goes out to the community in Pawtucket after today’s deadly shooting at the Lynch Arena. This kind of violence, especially in a place meant for families and youth, is devastating. In Providence, we know how deeply a moment like this affects not only the victims and their loved ones, but the entire city,” Smiley wrote on social media. “Providence stands ready to support our neighbors in any way we can and will keep the victims, their families and those impacted in our thoughts.”

Rhode Island Senate President Valarie J. Lawson called the shooting “heartbreaking.”

“It is heartbreaking that our community has experienced another shooting. As a career educator, I am deeply shaken that the safety of a school-related event has been shattered by gun violence again,” Lawson said. “All students, and all Rhode Islanders, should be able to live without fear. My thoughts are with the victims and all who are living through this, and I am grateful to all the first responders.”

Congressman Gabe Amo and Senator Jack Reed also expressed shock and disbelief.

Acting Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed during a press conference outside the arena on Andrew D. Ferland Way in Pawtucket that three people were dead and three others are hospitalized following a shooting around 2:30 p.m.

“This seems like it was a targeted event. It may have been a family dispute. But we are still investigating,” Goncalves said. “If anybody has any information out there...any recordings...Obviously, reach out.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

