New England shoppers endure last minute Thanksgiving shopping madness

WALTHAM, Mass. — All across New England, last minute shoppers filled retail stores on the Day Before Thanksgiving.

In Norwood, people line up early outside Guarino Pastry Shop on Washington Street to wait their turn.

It’s a tradition that’s lasted for a half-century.

“Why do people wait in line to get here?” Boston 25′s Bob Ward asked.

“The food’s amazing. the pastries are amazing. the breads are really good. Everybody loves the bread,” said Kathy Bent of West Roxbury.

Bread, pies, lobster claw, it’s all here.

For generations, these bake shop beauties have graced Thanksgiving dinner tables.

Kathleen Hennessy, a retired schoolteacher, remembers shopping here with her parents.

“I just like doing it. I’ve been doing it so long, it’s part of the Day Before Thanksgiving,” she said.

“That’s the goal. Just to make people smile give them good food. And make them want to come back,” said Andrew Guarino. His family owns Guarino Pastry Shop.

At the Honey Baked Ham store in Norwood, a steady stream of people picking up their Thanksgiving orders

“We haven’t stopped. It’s been a five-day process. I’m talking I’ve worked so far 90 hours,” said Honey Baked Ham store manager Frances Padilla.

Meanwhile at the Market Basket in Waltham

It’s a full-court press to wrap up Thanksgiving Day shopping

Some are getting dangerously close to disaster.

“I only see two things in your hands, and one of them is a turkey,” Bob Ward said to Michael Blair who lives in Virginia, but is visiting his family in Massachusetts.

“My mom texted me two days ago. She’s in Paris. And apparently, I had to buy the turkey,” Blair said.

“If you didn’t make this run, there would be no Thanksgiving Dinner,” I observed. “That’s a lot of pressure.”

“I know. I went to Costco and they were all out, too,” Blair answered.

