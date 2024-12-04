New England Patriots visit Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester for AI Athletics Day

The New England Patriots visited the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester Tuesday to help launch Boston’s first AI Athletics Day.

Offensive tackles Caleb Jones and Demontrey Jacobs were part of the group working with NWN Carousel, leading over 40 members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester through interactive activities and AI workshops.

“We’re excited to partner with NWN Carousel and Intel to provide an opportunity for children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester to participate in AI Athletics Day,” said Josh Kraft, President of the Patriots Foundation. “We understand the importance of providing educational opportunities and believe this program will engage more youth to become interested in STEM fields. We’re also happy to support the great team at the Dorchester Boys & Girls Clubs under the leadership of President & CEO, Bob Scannell.”

At the end of the day’s events, all students received certificates dubbing them “AI Athletes.”

“We’re teaching the students how to harness the power of AI through the lens of sports while also providing them with access to cutting edge technology,” said NWN Carousel President & CEO Jim Sullivan. “We’re excited to partner with the New England Patriots Foundation, Intel, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester on this important educational initiative.”

