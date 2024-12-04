New England Patriots to open new team training facility in 2026

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be breaking ground on a construction project this month that will transform the team’s day-to-day operations in Foxboro in the next couple of years.

The Patriots announced Wednesday they will begin construction on a new training facility that is scheduled to open in the spring of 2026. The new three-floor facility will house the team’s new weight room, locker room, training room, nutrition center, hot tubs, cold tubs, an underwater treadmill, virtual reality rooms and a conference room for use in the NFL Draft.

Players entering and exiting the facility will pass through the new nutrition center, ensuring its the first and last room they visit during the workday.

The new weight room will lead directly onto three redesigned practice fields.

After the Patriots received an F for their weight room, a C- for their locker room and a C for their training room in this year’s NFLPA report card, the organization says the new facilities were designed with the player’s experience in mind.

“As teams and team operations have grown, it was time for us to design a larger facility exclusively for the operation of the football team. The main floor is designed for where the players will work out, train, rehab, relax, and eat. The top floor is designed for where players and coaches will watch game film, strategize and meet,” explained Kraft Sports and Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan.

While the day-to-day operations of the franchise will shift to the new facility in 2026, gameday staples like the Gillette Stadium locker room will go untouched.

