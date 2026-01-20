New England home to Great Dane named world’s tallest living female dog

CONNECTICUT — New England can now brag about a brand‑new world record holder — and she’s got four legs and a big personality.

Minnie, a Great Dane from Connecticut, has officially been crowned the tallest living female dog in the world.

Despite her name, she is anything but “mini.” Standing at 3 feet, 2¼ inches tall on all fours, Minnie towers over most dogs — and quite a few humans when she’s on her hind legs.

Her family says earning a Guinness World Record isn’t as simple as snapping a photo and sending it in.

Minnie’s owner, Ken Nogacek explained that the process can take up to 12 weeks and involves a surprisingly detailed measurement routine.

“Guinness has this whole long thing you need to go through to measure her.” The family even used a measuring stick designed for a miniature horse.

Although Minnie is a big dog, she still believes she’s a lap dog. Her family says she has no sense of her own size, which makes for some interesting cuddle attempts.

Right now, Minnie would only need to grow an additional half a centimeter to own the overall record, not just for a living dog.

