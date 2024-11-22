New England couple’s guns go missing from checked baggage on Boston-bound flight

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a New England couple says their guns were removed from checked baggage on a flight bound for Boston earlier this week.

Chelsey Simoni and her husband departed North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a Delta flight on Monday night and upon landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport, they discovered their custom firearms valued at about $4,000 were missing.

Despite following every TSA guideline for properly transporting and storing firearms, Simoni told WBTV that the locks on her checked handgun cases were gone.

“You know, I definitely advise people to drive if they’re going to take their firearms somewhere,” Simoni told the news outlet. “I don’t advise they fly, because this is a significant moral burden on me right now that I don’t wish on anybody.”

Police reportedly told the couple that the weapons were removed from their cases before the plane took off from Charlotte.

The TSA, Delta, and Charlotte airport officials are investigating.

The guns have still not been located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

