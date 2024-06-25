New England Aquarium releases rehabilitated sea turtles into the wild

Eight rehabilitated sea turtles returned to the ocean on June 25, released off Cape Cod by New England Aquarium staff.

According to a press release from the aquarium, the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were being treated at the organization’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy for hypothermia-related conditions including pneumonia, dehydration, and emaciation.

The conditions arose from the animals’ inability to regulate their body temperatures in the colder months last year. During 2023, the aquarium treated 394 sea turtles rescued off the Cape in November and December.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are critically endangered, affected by fisheries interactions, climate change, ocean pollution, and habitat degradation.

The aquarium collaborates with organizations like the Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Service and the nonprofit Turtles Fly Too to help rescue and care for turtles.

“These turtles arrive to us with a range of ailments from severe pneumonia to metabolic imbalances and traumatic injuries,” said Dr. Kathy Tuxbury, senior veterinarian for the New England Aquarium. “With months of dedicated care and treatment in our Sea Turtle Hospital, we witness their amazing recoveries.”

After several months undergoing treatment and some physical examinations, staff veterinarians cleared the terrapin patients to return to the sea. They were released into the Nantucket Sound off West Dennis Beach on Tuesday morning.

“The first release of the summer is always a special time. Remembering how these turtles pass through our doors in the late fall-some of which appear lifeless, all of them needing our care-and having them reach this point of heading home to the ocean is an amazing feeling,” said Adam Kennedy, director of rescue and rehabilitation at the aquarium. “We strive to ensure this species continues to exist, and our conservation efforts and research are helping them to do just that.”

27 turtles remain at the Quincy hospital, who will be released themselves once cleared by veterinarians.

