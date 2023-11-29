New effort in Mass. to help migrant families when shelter is not available during daylight hours

BOSTON — The YMCA of Greater Boston is launching a new effort to help migrant families in Massachusetts who find themselves without shelter during day.

The YMCA says it is partnering with the Healey administration to support migrants who already have access to overnight shelter at the Park Plaza Transportation Building by providing “programming, food, and a warm and welcoming environment for migrants during the daytime hours when the temporary shelter is not available,” according to an advisory from the YMCA.

State officials opened an overnight shelter at the transportation building on November 20th. The state had indicated the shelter was expected to operate for two weeks, and was intended to be a temporary option until an additional safety net shelter program is operational. Officials also indicated the site would only be used in the evening and overnight hours.

The latest data from the state indicates 7,489 families are currently enrolled in the state’s shelter system, including 29 families in the last 24 hours.

Governor Maura Healey recently said colder weather settling in across Massachusetts could be affecting the number of migrants coming to the state, according to a report from the State House News Service. Healey has said the situation with newly-arriving migrants is “not sustainable,” and said she is pressing the federal government for more help.

Retired Lt. General L. Scott Rice, the state’s recently-appointed Emergency Assistance Director, will join with YMCA President and CEO David Shapiro on Wednesday to announce details of the partnership.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

