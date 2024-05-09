Local college student fighting for her life against a rare and deadly form of meningitis

BOSTON — A local college student is fighting for her life.

Adele Younes is a 19-year-old freshman at Emmanuel College in Boston. On March 16 she called her mother complaining of a headache and her dad picked her up to bring her home to Mansfield. But, hours later, they rushed her to a hospital in Attleboro, and while in the waiting room, Adele passed out.

“I said give me a doctor now or all hell is going to break loose,” said Yve Younes, Adele’s father.

Yve spoke to Boston 25 about the rare form of meningitis his daughter is battling. In the ER her mom showed doctors black marks on her forehead.

“He looked at her body and noticed the black marks all over her body,” said Younes.

Adele was going septic. A test revealed meningitis, but it wasn’t until later, that they learned it is a rare and deadly form of the virus.

“They started doing tests on her and realized just about everything in her body collapsed,” he said.

As Adele continued to worsen doctors transferred her to Boston Medical Center.

“This thing was simply killing her little by little,” said Younes.

Doctors stabilized her as she fell into a coma for nearly a month. Machines were keeping her alive.

“The outlook was grim at best,” he said.

But Yve says Adele’s young age and prayers will pull her through.

“After 3 weeks of being unconscious she opened her eyes,” he said.

But this fight is far from over. Sepsis had ravaged Adele’s body. Doctors had to amputate some fingers from both hands and part of her left foot.

Her father tells Boston 25 that she is a fighter. As she struggles to make sense of what happened he offers his little girl these words of encouragement every day.

“I can replace everything you’ve lost I just can’t replace you,” said Younis.

Yve says his daughter got what’s called African meningitis, so rare that the CDC required him to take a pill so he wouldn’t get it. Doctors and students at Emmanuel also had to take preventive measures.

Adele has a long road ahead. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page.

