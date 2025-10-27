New data offers hope for critically endangered North Atlantic right whales

DEDHAM, Mass. — There’s some encouraging news for one of the world’s most endangered marine species — the North Atlantic right whale.

New figures released this week by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium show the population has increased slightly to an estimated 384 whales, marking a 2.1% rise over last year.

Dr. Sarah Sharp, the consortium’s lead veterinarian, told Boston 25 News that while the uptick is welcome, it comes with important caveats. She said while there is some leveling off, the species is not out of danger.

Sharp noted that so far this year, no right whale deaths have been reported —so far.

Still, Sharp said more needs to be done around mitigation and oversight at the state and federal levels.

The North Atlantic right whale remains critically endangered, with entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes among the biggest threats to its recovery.

