New complaints filed against wedding photography company that abruptly shut down 

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has received six new complaints against a wedding photography company that abruptly shut down amid a bankruptcy filing, cutting communication with engaged couples and contracted photographers.

Yours Truly Media, which operates out of California, according to the company’s online profile, contracts photographers and videographers in the Boston area and other regions.

Boston 25 News obtained a $2.3 million bankruptcy filing out of Texas on Feb. 26, for Paul and Amy Bolton of Your Truly Media, listing hundreds of creditors.

Among those owed money are Molly Snyder and Steve Reddington of Bridgewater, who hired the company for both photo and video services for their June wedding on Cape Cod.

“This was my splurge piece. I went out of my way to spend more money on the video and photos,” Snyder said. “We build that up as the biggest day of your life and that is just torn from underneath you.”

The couple paid more than $3,500 – half the total owed – before receiving a call from Oscar Juarez, the photographer contracted by Yours Truly Media.

Juarez, who had already shot the couple’s engagement session, informed them the company had closed.

A Google business search shows the company is “permanently closed.” The listed number is longer in service, and emails have gone unanswered for weeks.

“Yours Truly Media, also known as YTM, currently owes me $7,463 for completed work,” Juarez said in an Instagram post warning couples and photographers. “Please be very, very cautious. I don’t want anyone to be in this situation.”

Boston 25 News has learned the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has received a total of 10 consumer-related complaints against Yours Truly Media since May 2020, with six of those filed since last week.

Snyder, who filed a complaint herself, has also been trying to inform other brides and grooms on social media.

“People need to know about this,” Snyder said. “I’m grateful that I had between February and June to figure it out, because it could’ve been way worse. It could’ve been way, way worse.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

