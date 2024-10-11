New comedy club opens in Boston

BOSTON — A new comedy club in Boston celebrated its grand opening on Thursday night.

Lil Chuck is located in the newly renovated basement theater basement at the Charles Playhouse at 74 Warrenton Street,

The teams behind Improv Asylum, John Tobin Presents, and Laugh Boston unveiled the venue with a rendition of “Sh!tfaced Shakespeare’s: A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” That was followed by a grand opening party.

The Lil Chuck stage once served as the birthplace of Boston comedy.

For more information, visit www.LilChuckBoston.com

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group