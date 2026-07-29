New body cam footage shows arrest of two men after Easton home invasion

EASTON, Mass. — The Easton Police Department on Tuesday released body camera footage showing officers arresting two men in an armed home invasion.

Police responded to the home with a mother and her three kids inside after an alarm went off last week.

Officers quickly caught one of the men running from the house.

Police dogs then helped officers find the other man hiding behind a tree.

During the chase, officers found a loaded gun tossed in the woods.

The suspects were identified as Ernst Lacrete, 25, of Quincy, and Lavar Benson, 25, of Dorchester.

Two men arrested after Easton home invasion with mother, three children inside home

Both men have been charged with home invasion, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group