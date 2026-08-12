New Bedford police pausing use of Flock cameras

NED BEDFORD, Mass. — The New Bedford Police Department is pausing its use of Flock cameras.

Flock cameras use license plate reader technology to help police locate vehicles connected to investigations.

The department began using the cameras about two years ago, but as the technology has expanded across the country, concerns about privacy and how license plate data is collected and used have also grown.

In a statement, the New Bedford Police Chief said the cameras are a valuable tool for investigators; however needs to make sure the technology is being used properly and that appropriate policies are in place.

The pause will give the department time to review how the cameras are being used and ensure their use complies with department policies and privacy expectations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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