New Bedford gang member sentenced in 2022 shooting outside jail, awaiting trial for stabbing inmates

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A 26-year-old New Bedford gang member who is awaiting trial for stabbing two inmates has been sentenced to state prison after being convicted in a separate 2022 shooting outside the Ash Street Jail, the district attorney said Thursday.

Rayshond Lewis was sentenced by Judge Claudine Cloutier on Thursday to serve eight to 11 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said.

The state prison sentence will not begin until Lewis completes a five to 10 year state prison term he was sentenced to earlier this month for violating the terms of his probation connected to a violent 2017 home invasion.

After a three-day trial this, a Fall River Superior Court jury convicted Lewis of the recent charges of attempted assault and battery by means of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm-third offense, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and larceny, Quinn said.

On May 3, 2022, Lewis was a passenger in a vehicle traveling along Court Street to the Ash Street Jail. Other occupants got out of the car to check on a defendant they believe was being held at the jail, Quinn said. Lewis hopped out of the passenger’s seat and fired at least seven shots at another vehicle that was driving by at the time.

No one was struck or injured during the incident, but bullets struck a nearby house, front porch and parked vehicle.

The larceny conviction was connected to an incident about a week after the shooting where Lewis stole his ex-girlfriend’s cell phone.

“I am extremely pleased that the jury held the defendant accountable for this lawless act of violence which could have killed or injured people in the area. The defendant is a very dangerous individual who has previously been convicted of two prior firearm offenses. In addition, at the time of these offenses, he was on probation for a violent home invasion in which he strangled the victim,” Quinn said in a statement.

“The court appropriately sentenced him to consecutive prison terms for the firearm charges. The two sentences amount to more than 20 years in prison.”

Lewis is awaiting trial for allegedly stabbing two inmates while he was held at the House of Correction, Quinn said.

“The citizens of New Bedford will be much safer now that the defendant will be off the street for a long time,” Quinn said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

