Needham man killed in crash in Maine

YORK, ME. — A Needham man is dead after a serious crash in Maine on Monday.

According to Maine State Police, around 3:14 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on the Maine Turnpike at Mile 5 southbound in York.

A 2022 Western Star tractor-trailer was stopped with a mechanical malfunction in the breakdown lane.

The operator of the tractor-trailer had placed reflective warning triangles in the breakdown lane as required. Police say that while the tractor-trailer was stopped, a 2014 Toyota sedan, operated by 81-year-old Janice Goldsmith of Needham, Massachusetts, struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

Goldsmith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on the southbound side of the Turnpike was reduced to one lane for approximately three hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

