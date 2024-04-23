NE Revolution ready for big game against soccer legend Messi before sold-out crowd at Gillette

FOXBORO, Mass. — At the Revolution Training Center in Foxboro, the New England Revolution is preparing for what might be their biggest regular season game, ever.

And it’s all because the soccer legend Lionel Messi, one of the game’s greatest players, will be on the field playing for Inter Miami against the Revs.

“If you’re a player that wants to perform on the biggest stage this is a big stage,” said NE Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter.

Every one of Gillette Stadium’s 65,000 seats is expected to be sold.

“It will be awesome to see Gillette filled out, to see the love for soccer in the Boston area,” NE Revolution player Nick Lima added.

One of the biggest questions ahead of Saturday’s game is whether Messi will even take the field.

Gillette is one of the few MLS venues where soccer is played on synthetic turf.

Messi and other players prefer natural grass.

“That our mindset is that he will play,” Coach Porter said. “They haven’t played on turf this year, but he played on turf last year in Charlotte.”

No matter who takes the field, Saturday’s game is a huge opportunity for Major League Soccer in New England.

In a market dominated by Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox, this is a chance for the Revolution to make the case that New England is finally ready for pro soccer on a major scale.

“Hopefully after this, people can see and experience the excitement at Gillette and that starts to snowball a little bit,” Player Nick Lima said.

Tickets for Saturday night’s game are available here. The lowest prices are $200 for a single seat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group