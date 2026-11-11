Navy vet provides free rides, camaraderie for fellow veterans in Merrimack Valley

MERRIMACK VALLEY, Mass. — On Veterans Day, communities across the country honor those who served. In the Merrimack Valley, one Navy veteran is marking that spirit of service year-round by helping fellow veterans get where they need to go.

Doug Linnell is the founder of Go Mobile Assets, a nonprofit that provides free transportation to veterans, their families, and service animals. The rides help veterans get to doctor’s appointments, meetings, grocery stores, and other everyday destinations.

For Linnell, the mission is personal.

The Navy veteran said he understands the challenges some veterans face when trying to rebuild their lives after returning home. He is approaching seven years of sobriety and said he once went through some of the same programs as the veterans he now helps.

“I was in their shoes,” Linnell said. “I did the same programs they did at the Bedford VA. I know what it was like not to have that transportation, to have that disconnect from family, friends.”

Linnell earned a certificate through a program at the VA which is geared to help veterans start businesses. He launched Go Mobile Assets about a year ago.

Veterans can schedule personal trips for a wide range of purposes, but Linnell also offers two regular trips: “Market Basket Monday” and “Walmart Wednesday.”

Right now, Linnell isn’t only the organization’s founder. He is also its only driver.

“Just to be able to give that back to them where they have that access and be able to help with that, even the littlest things, it’s very humbling,” Linnell said. “I love what I do.”

The trips also provide something less tangible: a chance for veterans to spend time with others who share similar experiences.

During the trips, riders can relax, talk and even compete in trivia games, with prizes included.

Navy veterans Claire Pool and Bart Clifton were among those taking part in a recent Walmart Wednesday trip.

“It’s a veteran helping veterans. It means a lot,” Pool said. “He’s not just transportation, he is a vat of information regarding veterans’ services.”

Clifton said being out and about with other vets is a big part of why he looks forward to the trips.

“That camaraderie is just incredible,” Clifton said. “I look forward to it. Even if I were not to purchase something, I would still go because it’s just nice to get out.”

For now, Linnell said the operation is “just me and the Ford Explorer.” But he hopes to expand Go Mobile Assets and eventually offer additional social events for veterans.

He said something as simple as a ride to a store or an appointment can make a significant difference for someone trying to get their life back on track.

“You would think that they are very minuscule things, but no, these appointments, those shopping trips, it’s a sense of normalcy when you’re trying to get your life back,” Linnell said.

Linnell is currently paying out of his own pocket to subsidize the rides.

Veterans in the Merrimack Valley who need transportation, as well as anyone interested in supporting Go Mobile Assets, can visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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