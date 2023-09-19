The National Women’s Soccer League is coming back to Boston, to begin playing in 2026

BOSTON — Professional women’s soccer is coming back to Boston.

The National Women’s Soccer League has awarded the city of Boston expansion rights for the franchise’s fifteenth team, according to Mayor Wu’s office.

A formal announcement at City Hall Plaza alongside league officials, the Boston Unity Soccer Partners, and the new owners is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The league was originally established in 2012 with eight teams and has since expanded to 12 teams, with plans to expand to 14 in 2024.

Tuesday’s announcement is expected to announce the new Boston franchise along with another club that will be added for 2026 season.

The city was home to the Boston Breakers from 2013 to 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group