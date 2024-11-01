‘My biggest catch!’: Belichick dons fisherman's costume with ‘mermaid’ girlfriend on social media

Bill Belichick is looking like the Gorton’s Fisherman these days.

The former New England Patriots coach, 72, hammed it up on the beach for a Halloween-themed photograph recently with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader.

Belichick, dressed as a fisherman and wearing a bright yellow fisherman’s jacket, posed with a fishing rod while standing on the sand over Hudson.

In the photo, she is dressed as a mermaid and kneeling on the sand, fish tail in the air as the ocean waves roll in, while looking up at him.

“Ouucchhhh!!!” Hudson captioned the photo she posted on her Instagram page.

“My biggest catch!!!” Belichick wrote in a reply to her post on Friday.

Belichick and Hudson have been dating for over a year, People magazine reported. He began seeing Hudson in early 2023 after his split from Linda Holliday, his girlfriend of 16 years.

The 61-year-old Holliday, meanwhile, reportedly donned a “Kill Bill” costume for Halloween, in recreating Uma Thurman’s character, Beatrix Kiddo, while carrying a fake samurai sword, the New York Post reported.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Jordon Hudson (Jordon Hudson Instagram)

Belichick reportedly met his current girlfriend in February 2021 on a flight, while Hudson was a college student, People reported. They went public with their relationship earlier this year.

In September, Hudson posted a photo to Instagram of the two of them petting a goat together, when Belichick joined the platform.

“This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!” she wrote in her post.

The couple’s fisherman-mermaid photo had nearly 3,000 likes on Instagram by 3:30 p.m. Friday, with dozens of people commenting on the photograph. Some commenters mocked the 48-year age difference between the pair.

“Grandpa took you trick or treating,” wrote Kathryn Howard.

“This is what Hemingway was talking about in Old Man and the Sea,” wrote Ty Asbury, who wrote in yet another post, “20,000 (out of your) leagues under the sea.”

One commenter, Reggie Johnson, called the post, “disgusting.” Another, Alexander Castleberry, wrote, “So gross.”

Others, however, complimented the pair.

“This is awesome!! Happy to see Bill having fun,” wrote Russ Mezikofsky.

“I just laughed out loud!! Well done!” wrote Marissa D’Angelo.

“Funny! You two look very cute together, and that mermaid outfit is so detailed & gorgeous,” Scott Irwin wrote.

Nicholas William wrote, “I love this version of Bill.”

