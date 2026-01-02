Multiple people taken to the hospital following motor vehicle crash on Mass. highway

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital on Thursday night following a motor vehicle crash on Route 24 in Randolph.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, when State Troopers responded to Route 24 Northbound at Exit 38 for reports of a 2 vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, troopers found the two vehicles involved in the crash, both of which had to be towed away.

As a result of the crash, four people from one vehicle and one person from the other were transported to Boston Medical Center - South in Brockton with unknown injuries.

At this time, no further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

