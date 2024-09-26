Multiple people injured in crash involving tractor-trailer, NH DOT truck

CAMPTON, N.H. — Multiple people have been injured after a crash involving a commercial tractor-trailer and a New Hampshire Department of Transportation truck.

On September 25 around 12:01 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on I-93 southbound in Campton near mile marker 86.6.

Upon arrival, troopers arrived and found two damaged vehicles, a tractor-trailer, and a New Hampshire DOT truck, in the median.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1997 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-93, operating through an active construction zone where an NH DOT was present and the travel lane was closed.

As the tractor-trailer driver continued through the construction zone, the driver of a Ford F450 dump truck for the NH Department of Transportation, failed to yield and pulled out in front of the tractor-trailer from the closed travel lane, state police said. The operator of the F450 dump truck struck the tractor-trailer unit, sending both vehicles off the highway and into the median.

The driver and passenger of the DOT truck, and the driver of the tractor-trailer, were transported to an hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Portions of I-93 were closed in the area of the crash due to the investigation and cleanup for approximately 5 ½ hours but have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Thomas at 603-846-3333 or via email at jacob.m.thomas@dos.nh.gov

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group