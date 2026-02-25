Multiple people hurt in house explosion in Taunton, residents asked to avoid the area

TAUNTON, MASS. — Three people were hurt in a house explosion in Taunton.

According to the Taunton Mayor, crews received a call around 10 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Mayor Shaunna O’Connell confirms that there are three burn victims; it is not known if they were inside the home at the time of the explosion.

State Police fire investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s office are also responding to the scene.

Video from the scene shows a home engulfed in flames and residents are asked to avoid the area.

The Department of Fire Services is also sending a Rehab unit to support firefighter health and safety at the scene.

This is an ongoing situation, and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

