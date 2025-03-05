1 person hospitalized after multi-car rollover crash in Quincy intersection

QUINCY, Mass. — A multi-car crash in an intersection in Quincy prompted a large emergency response on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Adams and Beale streets just after 7:15 a.m. found at least three vehicles involved in a wreck, according to the Quincy Police Department.

One of the drivers was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

Quincy rollover

Video from the scene showed a white SUV flipped on its side in the middle of a crosswalk and two other damaged vehicles being loaded onto tow trucks.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

